Surat: C 20 Conclave organized by Oro University on Education for Life and Global Citizenship concludes

A Conclave on Education for Life and Global Citizenship was organized under C20 by Oro University, Surat to have a meaningful discussion on Education for Global Citizenship. It brought together eminent speakers and experts to discuss the important role of education in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. All the speakers highlighted the need for transformative education to shape responsible global citizens.

The conclave, held at Oro University on May 27, began with Guru Vandana and lighting of the lamp. After that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Parimal Vyas welcomed the dignitaries and invited everyone on the dais for discussion. Emphasizing on Oro University’s vision and commitment towards the core values ​​of education, learning, and life transformation, he explained the new education policy and the university’s efforts to implement it. Shri HP Rama, Chancellor of Oro University addressed the conclave virtually. In his address, he emphasized the need for a radical change in the education system to promote holistic development encompassing physical, mental, vital and spiritual dimensions. He also spoke about the important role of universities in this transformation process.

Also through the video message Amma emphasized to the viewers the importance of sharing and caring in our lives. Thereafter, Dr. Prema Nedungadi, coordinator and multifaceted personality at Amrita Vidyapeetham, spoke about prioritizing the sub-themes of the C20 to contribute effectively towards the goals of the G-20. Mata Amritanandamayi explained the Centre’s initiative with examples of how love and compassion for prisoners can transform their lives and shared her views on the importance of various C20 goals and their impact on society.

Padma Bhushan Former JNU Prof. Vice Chancellor and Chief Guest of the Conclave Prof. Kapil Kapoor spoke about the role and importance of technology in the modern world. He drew attention to some of the characteristics of modern education and life, including personal to impersonal contact, change from human to machine, decline in oral knowledge culture, and lack of satisfaction in society. Also shared his opinion about nationalization of education, National Education Policy and its efforts in this direction. Inspired by the Mahabharata, Professor Kapoor provided a deep insight to the audience by presenting incidents depicting the importance of religion in life.

Whereas former woman IPS Dr. as the chief guest at the farewell ceremony. Kiran Bedi informed about the importance of holistic education.

In the end, the conclave provided an opportunity for thought leaders, academicians and experts to deliberate on global issues and concluded with a renewed commitment to sustainable development for the betterment of society.