Surat: Car driver’s negligence crushed a child playing in the society

Drivers who drive cars at full speed with careless driving have no fear of the law. Due to their negligence many lives are in danger. A car driver hit a one and a half year old child playing in a society in Surat’s Olpad. The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Where the child died during short treatment. Police have registered a case against the car driver and are probing further.

Car driver crushes innocent child under tire

According to the details received, one and a half year old son of Chirag Parsania, who lives in Saurashtra Green Society in Umra village of Olpad, was playing downstairs in the society. Meanwhile, Vishal, who lives in the neighborhood, was driving his car at full speed. A serious accident happened when Vishal took a turn without looking. While playing there, a one and a half year old child was hit by a car. Car driver Vishal crushed the innocent under the tyre.

Police has registered a case against the guilty car driver

Immediately after the accident, his father and mother came to know about the matter and the seriously injured child was admitted to the hospital in Surat. Where Kashyap died during treatment for some time. After the incident, Chirag Parsania, the father of the deceased, lodged a complaint at the Olpad police station, the police registered a case against the guilty car driver and conducted further investigation.