Surat: Car got stuck in water in Nanavat area, five people were rescued from the car

Due to the rain, the drivers also had to face a lot of trouble. Some people also got trapped in the water due to the stopping of vehicles. As soon as the fire department got information about the people trapped in the car in Nanavat area, a rescue operation was launched.

Family trapped in car rescued

In the city’s Lal Gate Nanavat area, a family left home early in the morning to go to another city. Due to overnight rains in the city, the Nanavata area was also flooded by 1.5 to 2 feet. The car got stuck in water due to waterlogging due to rain. The family sitting in the car finally called the fire department around 5 am as the car would not start despite repeated attempts to start it. Husband wife and their three children were traveling in this car. The fire department immediately reached the spot and brought out the family safely.

The fire brigade arrived within minutes of receiving the call

Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh said that early in the morning, the fire control received information that a family was trapped in water with their car around Nanavat area. Without delaying even a minute, our team of officials reached the family within five to seven minutes and pulled them out before the water got too high. There were also husband and wife and their small children in the car. The fire brigade team gave priority to rescue the trapped people at the earliest. After everyone got out of the car safely, the car was also pushed out of the water when the surface of the water was low. Special instructions have been given to the officers of each zone to remain alert during the monsoon.