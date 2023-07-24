Surat: ‘Chakraview’ of diversion, after highway now diversion on main road on ring road

Major roads are closed for traffic for the construction of Metro project. Drivers are having to take long detours on designated alternate routes for diversion. Due to road closure from the tower on the busy highway, diversion has been announced at Jhampa Bazaar and Galemandi Road.

Both these roads are already proving narrow due to pressure from food markets, while people have to take a diversion of about 1.5 km to come back on the highway, wasting precious time and fuel.

Due to the closure of Chowk Bazar Road due to Metro, the drivers have to go from Kamalgali to Adajan via Nanpura. The situation is the same on very busy roads like Pal, Bhatar, Kapodra, Ring Road and Anuvrat Dwar. People entering and returning from Kamrej Highway are facing problems despite the completion of diversion deadline for bridge construction at Kapodra.

The barricades have not opened even after a year and a half of Metro closing some roads. Due to pressure even in the rain, people are sweating even in the long diversion given by the Planning Department of Surat Traffic Police. Due to this problem, the eyebrows of diversion are proving like ‘boil of ambition’ for the urban people.