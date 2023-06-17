Surat: Chamber felicitates various talents in 15 categories with SGCCI Golden Jubilee Awards

The Golden Jubilee Awards function was organized by the Golden Jubilee Memorial Trust of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI). In which Rashesh Shah, former President of FICCI and Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group, participated as the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The SGCCI Golden Jubilee Memorial Trust distributes various awards on the basis of industry, entrepreneurship, innovation in manufacturing and use of new technology and academic excellence in South Gujarat, said Chamber President Himanshu Bodawala. For the past 33 years, this organization has been regularly distributing awards in various categories like Outstanding Business Person, Pollution Control, Research & Development, Energy Efficiency etc. This year the Chamber of Commerce will honor various responses with SGCCI Golden Jubilee Awards in 15 categories for the year 2021-2022.

Chief Guest Rashesh Shah said that entrepreneurship is in the blood of the youth of Surat. The city of Surat also turns crisis into opportunity. When there is a problem in Surat, Surat emerges from behind. The economy is undergoing transformation in the country. There are opportunities in different sectors in every nook and corner of the country. India’s GDP rate is doubling every six years. Long term development has taken place in textile, agriculture, steel industry etc. For that, entrepreneurs have to have long term passion and move forward step by step. However, the youth will have to work hard even for a short period.

Rajnikant Marfatia, President, SGCCI Golden Jubilee Trust, said that the trust distributes awards every year on the basis of merit in various fields in South Gujarat region. It is a matter of pride for the Trust that the Trust’s Awards are recognized as prestigious awards. A jury consisting of eminent industry experts, academicians and social activists acted as the Swarna Jubilee Awardees to the deserving individuals. This year the Trust gave 15 categories of proposals for the year 2021-2022, which are as follows.