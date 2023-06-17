Surat: Chamber felicitates various talents in 15 categories with SGCCI Golden Jubilee Awards

The Golden Jubilee Awards function was organized by the Golden Jubilee Memorial Trust of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI). In which Rashesh Shah, former President of FICCI and Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group, participated as the Chief Guest on the occasion.
The SGCCI Golden Jubilee Memorial Trust distributes various awards on the basis of industry, entrepreneurship, innovation in manufacturing and use of new technology and academic excellence in South Gujarat, said Chamber President Himanshu Bodawala. For the past 33 years, this organization has been regularly distributing awards in various categories like Outstanding Business Person, Pollution Control, Research & Development, Energy Efficiency etc. This year the Chamber of Commerce will honor various responses with SGCCI Golden Jubilee Awards in 15 categories for the year 2021-2022.
Chief Guest Rashesh Shah said that entrepreneurship is in the blood of the youth of Surat. The city of Surat also turns crisis into opportunity. When there is a problem in Surat, Surat emerges from behind. The economy is undergoing transformation in the country. There are opportunities in different sectors in every nook and corner of the country. India’s GDP rate is doubling every six years. Long term development has taken place in textile, agriculture, steel industry etc. For that, entrepreneurs have to have long term passion and move forward step by step. However, the youth will have to work hard even for a short period.
Rajnikant Marfatia, President, SGCCI Golden Jubilee Trust, said that the trust distributes awards every year on the basis of merit in various fields in South Gujarat region. It is a matter of pride for the Trust that the Trust’s Awards are recognized as prestigious awards. A jury consisting of eminent industry experts, academicians and social activists acted as the Swarna Jubilee Awardees to the deserving individuals. This year the Trust gave 15 categories of proposals for the year 2021-2022, which are as follows.
Reliance Award for Excellence in Knitting Sector - Awarded to Radhe Group. Reliance Award for Excellence in Yarn Processing Sector - Sanika Industries Pvt.Ltd. given to Reliance Award for Excellence in Textile Processing Sector - Chinco Silk Mills. Shri Nimish Vashi Award for Outstanding Performance in Environment Protection and Pollution Control - Awarded to Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited, Surat Lignite Power Plant. Shri Ratilal Tribhavandas Nanavati Award for Outstanding Work in Research and Development – Awarded to Ami Organics Limited. Colortex Award for Outstanding Performance in Energy Conservation – Awarded to Krishak Bharti Co-operative Limited (KRIBHCO). Alidhara Award for Productivity Improvement – Awarded to Larsen & Toubro Limited, Special Manufacturing Unit, Heavy Engineering, Gate-9, West. Award for Outstanding Achievement in Social Welfare Program by Business House - UPL Limited. NJ India Award for Outstanding Achievement in Social Welfare Program was presented to NGO - Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti, Surat. , Fairdeal Filaments Award for Outstanding Entrepreneur in MSME Segment - M/s. Sheesh Industries Ltd. was awarded. Anupam Rasayan Award for Outstanding School - Awarded to Sanskar Bharti Vidyalaya. , Mahavir Synthesis Award for Outstanding Institute/College of Education - P.T. Awarded to the Public College of Science. , Mrs. Bhavaniben N. Mehta Award for Outstanding Chief Executive Officer of the Year - was presented to Ajay Kumar Tomar, Commissioner of Police, Surat. Shri Girdhargopal Mundda Award for Outstanding Business Person of the Year - presented to Ashwin Desai, Founder and Managing Director of Ather Group of Companies. Nilesh Mandlewala of Donate Life was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Society Award for bringing happiness in the lives of lakhs of people by campaigning for organ donation across the country. <p>Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said that every person does not learn only from school. Businesses are learning at every level, that's why they are ahead today. Even the best CEOs are constantly learning. Self-correction, empathy, and manners are essential for a CEO. His will, action and knowledge should be in one direction. Economic development requires a lot of effort. After weaving Surat will try to move on to apparel.</p> <p>Businessman Ashwin Desai said that to be successful a businessman must have the ability to take risks. He always has to try to reach the next level. Business also thrives on teamwork rather than individualism.</p> <p>Nilesh Mandlewala said that 85 percent people in the country do not have information about organ donation. Only one lakh out of twelve lakh people know about organ donation. One can survive with one kidney but there is no cure except liver transplant so more and more people should come forward for organ donation. Organ donation brings happiness not only to a single person but to his entire family.</p> <p>Chamber of Commerce's Elected President Ramesh Vaghasia thanked the survey present at the award ceremony. Vice President-elect Vijay Mewawala, the then former president Ashish Gujarati, Honorary Minister Bhavesh Taylor, Honorary Treasurer Bhavesh Gadhia and Golden Jubilee Memorial Trust Trustee Kamlesh Yagnik were present at the ceremony. Trust's Honorary Minister Dr. Anil Saraogi and invited trustee Deepak Kumar Sethwala conducted the entire function.</p> <p> </p>