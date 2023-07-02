Surat: Chamber of Commerce SGCCI launches Global Connect Mission 84

An interactive session of businessmen was organized with Ambassadors and Consul Generals of Asian countries including Indonesia, Ethiopia, Vietnam, UK who arrived at the inaugural function of the Chamber of Commerce. The session, held at 3:30 pm after the inaugural ceremony, discussed the needs of trade and industry of both the countries.

UK Deputy High Commissioner Steven Hickling is based in Ahmedabad, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Bijunesh Meseret is in New Delhi, Consul General of Malaysia Ahmed Juveri Yusof is in Mumbai, Acting Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia Tollah Ubaidi is in Mumbai and New Delhi. The traders from Surat had a one-to-one meeting with Bui Trung Thong, Trade Counselor of the Republic of Vietnam at Delhi Embassy.

In which there was an important discussion on which industries and sectors in which the businessmen of Surat as well as businessmen of other countries can invest in India. Special efforts were made to understand the needs and opportunities for increasing bilateral trade between the two countries.

Under SGCCI Global Connect Mission 84, around 84,000 young talented entrepreneurs will be connected and Indian youth entrepreneurs living in 84 different countries will be involved in efforts to increase exports from across Gujarat including Surat. Apart from this, 84 Chambers of Commerce of India and Chambers of Commerce of 84 countries of the world will be brought on one platform and businessmen will be interacted with. Similarly Consul General of 84 countries of India and Consul General of 84 countries based in India will be contacted and businessmen will be guided and guided regarding the laws and regulations for doing business with their countries.