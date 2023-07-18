Surat: Chamber of Commerce to organize ‘Sparkle International Gems & Jewelery Exhibition – 2023’ on B2C basis in August

by South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) and South Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industry Development Center on 25th, 26th and 27th August, 2023 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Indoor Stadium, Surat’ Sparkle International Gems and Jewelery Exhibition – 2023′ will be organized.

Chamber of Commerce President Ramesh Vaghasia said that like last year, this year also the Chamber will organize Sparkle Exhibition on B2C basis. Apart from Surat, 30 to 35 jewelers from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bikaner will be showcasing their innovative ornamental designer jewellery. The sparkle event will let the whole world know what is the specialty of Surat jewellery. It is a good time to move forward in the world. Now Surat has become a diamond market, so the time has come that diamonds from all over the world should be handled from Surat.

The main objective behind organizing the exhibition on B2C basis is that the customers can see the end-to-end products at Sparkle exhibition. Sparkle is an inspiration for promoting and updating a jewelry brand. The Chamber of Commerce will endeavor to take jewelery to a new dimension through this platform of sparkle. Apart from this, marriages will start after the month of August. This platform will be provided by the Chamber so that people and NRI Gujaratis and NRIs can buy jewelery from one place.

She further added that jewelery plays the most important role in a women’s wedding look. Women do a lot of research for wedding outfits as well as jewelry selection. This research of women will be completed in one place at the Sparkle exhibition. Because, the branded bridal wedding collection of jewelers will be showcased here. Polki-heritage jewelery in gold and emerald-pearl fusion bridal jewelery in diamonds are especially loved. All these ornaments will be on display at the Sparkle exhibition. Polki-heritage jewelery lasts longer so women buy it more. In this exhibition, customers will get to see different exclusive categories of jewellery.