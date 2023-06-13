Surat: Chamber organizes seminar on ‘Career in Entrepreneurship and Family Business Development’

South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India organized a seminar on ‘Career in Entrepreneurship and Family Business Development’. In which Dr. Prashant Saxena, Professor, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India as expert speakers and Sameer Allawadi, CMD, Utkarsh Agrochem Pvt Ltd and Partner, Treeswale Technologies LLP, guided the youth to become entrepreneurs and grow the family business. Chamber’s Entrepreneurship Development Committee played an important role in organizing this seminar.

Dr. Prashant Saxena said, an entrepreneur has a reason for doing any business. Entrepreneurs are doing business not only for themselves or to earn money or profit but also for the development of society and country and to provide employment to the youth. Youngsters doing entrepreneurship in different fields are running with a kind of mission and they have to reach a certain height in a few years hence they cannot be called as businessmen.

Entrepreneurship is the name of doing something new to solve the problems visible in the city, state and country, visible in the society, visible around. The youth come up with ideas for sustainable solutions to various visible and felt problems and they unite day and night to realize them. After the idea, they innovate and then convert the entire process chain into reality. Entrepreneurship is a profession, not a business.

Once an entrepreneur learns the system based on entrepreneurial experience, he/she can make a career in any field. Most of the youngsters try to jump into the family business and take it to greater heights. While some youth jump into other industries instead of family business. There is a method and system in entrepreneurship, in which youth can be successful if they walk on one line.

Samir Allawadi said that if an idea comes and it is implemented then it is called innovation. Innovation creates new types of goods and services. Presently the goods being produced and the services being provided are further improved. He gave information on Value Innovation, Product and Product Performance Innovation, Process Innovation, Marketing/Sales- New Channel Innovation, Network Innovation and Customer Engagement/Retention Innovation.

Ramesh Vaghasia, President-elect of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered the welcome speech. Vice President Elect Vijay Mewawala thanked everyone present in the seminar. Group President Kamlesh Gajera presented the outline of the program. Group President Nikhil Madrasi moderated the entire event, introduced the expert speakers and moderated the question-answer session. Chamber’s Entrepreneurship Development Committee Chairman Sanjay Punjabi was present. The expert speakers answered various questions of the entrepreneurs and then the seminar came to an end.