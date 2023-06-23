Surat: Chamber organizes workshop on ‘How Yoga and Meditation can help in business environment’

A workshop on ‘How Yoga and Meditation can help the business environment’ was organized by the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Samruddhi, Nanpura, Surat. In which meditation instructor Himanshu Thakkar gave detailed information about three processes like therapy, hypnosis and meditation to control the mind. The Sports Activity, Yoga and Physical Fitness and Art and Culture Committee of the Chamber played an important role in organizing this event.

Himanshu Thakkar said, the speed of the mind is the highest in the world. While meditating the mind has to be left freely. If we hold on to anything in life then we become its slave, so we have to learn to let go of many things in life. It is the nature of the mind to hold on. Whenever we cling to something, we become its slave. It is true knowledge that frees us from these things. Knowledge comes from within, while information comes from outside. To awaken knowledge one has to meditate.

He said that our mind holds everything. The mind is filled with many things and because of this one suffers. So if you let go of the mind, everything goes. For this the mind has to be calm and controlled. There are three processes that can be done to control the mind. These include therapy, hypnosis, and meditation. He further said that meditation teaches us to live fully in the present. When a person learns to live in the present, his future becomes better.

