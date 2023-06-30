Surat: Chamber’s 83rd swearing-in ceremony will be held on Sunday

On Sunday, the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) has organized the 83rd Induction Ceremony on 2nd July 2023 at 10:30 am at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center, Sarsana. In which Ramesh Vaghasia will take over as the President for the year 2023-24 and Vijay Mewawala as the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce. Ramesh Vaghasia will be the 77th President of the Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Himanshu Bodawala said that India’s Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshanaben Zardosh will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. On the other hand, MP and State President of Gujarat BJP, C.R. Patil will grace the event as the chief guest. Gujarat Home Minister (State Level) Harshbhai Sanghvi, Education Minister (State Level) Prafulla Pansheriya, UK Deputy High Commissioner based in Ahmedabad Steven Hickling, Shri Ramakrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Founder and Chairman Govind Dholakia and Surat Diamond Burs and Kiran Gems Chairman Vallabh Patel (Lakhani) will be present as a special guest.

Ambassadors and Consul Generals of five countries included in the foreign delegations will be specially present at the ceremony. This includes Deputy Chief of Mission of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Bijunesh Meseret, based in New Delhi, Consul General of the Republic of Malaysia, Ahmed Juveri Yusuf, based in Mumbai, and Acting Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia, based in Mumbai, Tollah Ubaidi.

The chamber’s elected president Ramesh Vaghasia said that the Kanhay Global Connect mission will be launched with the 83rd inauguration ceremony of the chamber. The Chamber of Commerce will try to increase business with different 84 countries of the country. An interactive session of entrepreneurs will be held with ambassadors and consuls general from Asian countries including Indonesia, Ethiopia and Canada, UK, who will participate in the opening ceremony. In this session to be held at 2:30 pm, there will be a discussion on the needs of the trade and industry of both the countries and in which industries and sectors the businessmen of other countries and in which sector the businessmen of other countries are located. Special efforts will be made to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

The 84th year of the Chamber of Commerce will start from 21 October 2023. Former presidents of the chamber will be honored. As part of giving a new height to the Chamber, efforts will be made to better connect the businesses of South Gujarat’s entrepreneurs and Chamber members with 84 countries of the world. On January 13, 2024, the 84th day of the Chamber’s foundation day, an MoU will be signed to do a business of Rs 84 thousand crore, under which facilities will be created for international trade.

Under Kanhay Global Connect Mission 84, 84 Chambers of Commerce of India and Chambers of Commerce of 84 countries of the world will be brought on one platform and interact with industrialists as part of efforts to increase exports from entire Gujarat including Surat. Consul General of 84 countries of India and Consul General of 84 countries based in India will connect and traders will be guided and guided about laws and regulations to do business with their countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making India a $5 trillion economy by the year 2027, of which $1 trillion will be contributed by the Gujarat region and efforts will be made in that direction. The Prime Minister has given a target of $ 1 trillion exports to the industrialists of the country, of which $ 150 billion will be exported from the Gujarat region. For this, the Chamber of Commerce will also move forward along with all the industrial organizations. So that it can contribute in making India the third largest economy in the world. Under the Kanhaiya Global Connect Mission 84, efforts will be made to reduce dependence on China and campaigns such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India, Stand Up India etc. will be made successful.