Surat: Chaos due to fire incident!

An electric bike caught fire in the parking lot of Kashtbhanjan Height in Singanpore area of ​​Surat city. Two other bikes and an electricity meter box also caught fire. On receiving information about the fire, the fire department reached the spot and doused the fire, fortunately no one was injured.

There was panic among the residents

According to the information, there was an incident of fire in the parking lot of Kasht Bhanjan Height near Kantheriya Hanuman Temple in Singanpore city. An electric bike that was charging in the parking lot suddenly caught fire. After which the fire spread to two other bikes and the electricity meter box also caught fire. The fire incident in the apartment parking lot caused panic among residents.

Residents heave a sigh of relief as the fire is brought under control

Firefighters, police and Torrent Power personnel reached the spot after informing Dabholi Fire Department about the fire. Two other bikes parked in the parking lot and the Torrent power meter box caught fire. The fire was brought under control within minutes by the fire department. Due to which the residents of the area heaved a sigh of relief.

Preliminary it is learned that the fire started due to short circuit.

The primary conclusion is that the fire broke out due to a short circuit during the charging of the electric bike, the fire official said. After receiving the call, Dabholi fire department reached the convoy and since the electricity meter was on fire, the flow of electricity was stopped by Torrent Power and the fire was doused. Fortunately there were no casualties.