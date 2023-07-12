Surat: Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 502.34 crore.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on July 13, a total of Rs. Will start various projects of Surat Municipal Corporation, SUDA and Road Construction Department at a cost of 502.34 crores. Urban Ring Development Corporation Limited (URDCL) around Surat city and bridge over Tapi river at a cost of Rs. Inauguration of construction work worth Rs 403 crore, Surat Urban Development Authority (SUDA) inaugurated the development works worth Rs 33.08 crore – Khatmuhurt and road and building ownership of newly constructed B class buildings in Ramnagar, Rander at a cost of Rs 20.13 crore Two blocks will be inaugurated. Under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, there will be a function on July 13 at 4 pm at the Sanjeevkumar Auditorium in Adajan. In which an estimated total of Rs. 502.34 crore project will be inaugurated-Bhumi Pujan.

Surat Municipal Corporation will start 13 projects at a cost of 46.10 crores, in which Rs. Katargam Nagar Primary School No. 176,177 Newly constructed school, Limbayat-Dindoli at a cost of Rs. 4.09 crore, including modern library furniture and interior at a cost of Rs. 5.68 crore. Children Park at Vesu at a cost of 71 Lakhs, Garden at Pali Sachin, Kansad at a cost of 84 Lakhs, Rs. Fire Station and Fire Staff Quarters at Sarthana-Seemada at a cost of Rs 5.39 crore, development of Multipurpose Community Hall at Motavarachha-Uttaran at a total cost of Rs 1.36 crore. While Rs. Modern vehicle and pressure depot at Umarwada at a cost of 4.64 crores. In this way, a total of Rs. 13 projects of Surat Municipal Corporation will be launched at a cost of 46.10 crores.

Inauguration of Ring Road and Tapi Bridge constructed by Urban Ring Development Corporation Limited at a cost of 403.03 crores. Urban Ring Development Corporation Ltd. From Rs. 5.024 km from Variav Junction to Kosad Village, 3.270 km from Bharthana Village to Abrama Road, 2.250 km from Khadsad Road to Sania Hemad Village and 2.40 km from Sania Hemadgaon to Surat Kadodara Road with a total length of 12.944 km at a cost of Rs 223.72 crore. and Rs. The newly constructed 1.65 km long river bridge over Tapi river at a cost of Rs 179.31 crore will be inaugurated.

Under the Surat Urban Governance Authority (SUDA), a total of Rs. Thirteen works will be inaugurated at a cost of Rs 20.66 crore. Four-lane intermediate lane TP road in Bhanodara, road from Siddharthnagar to Dindoli Kharwasa in Karadavagam worth Rs.1.52 crore, Navagam-Vav worth Rs.1.93 crore, Olpad Saroli diversion Rs. Opened at a cost of Rs 1.06 crore. In this way, 13 works will be inaugurated at a total cost of 20.66 crores.