Surat: Children in grip of conjunctivitis, infected students discharged by government schools

Conjunctivitis disease is being seen in people in many cities including Surat. The rate of this rapidly spreading disease among children is increasing in the schools of Surat Municipal Corporation. However, no guidelines have been declared by the Municipal Corporation. School teachers are being advised to pick up the parents of students whose eyes are getting more red from the school and treat them in order to take care of other students and themselves.

increase in eye cases

At present, the Central Zone area of ​​Surat Municipal Corporation has the highest incidence of conjunctivitis. Apart from this, the prevalence of this disease is also being seen in the schools of other zones of Municipal Corporation. Although several students have come in contact with it, no guidelines have been issued yet for their care and that of other students.

Parents are being called and released from school

Since this disease is contagious, there are chances of other students getting infected as well. That’s why only school teachers of the committee are monitoring. Parents of a student whose eye becomes more red in class are being called and advised to pick up the student from school and take care of him and give him medicine. Teachers say, it is necessary to make parents aware to take precautionary steps for children. Many schools have this kind of problem and other students are also infected. Therefore, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation, a decision should be taken soon by the Education Committee to check the health of the children studying in the school and get the necessary vaccinations done.