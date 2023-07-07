Surat: Children’s Parliament elections are held regularly every year in Municipal Corporation School.

In order to inculcate the seeds of democratic conduct in the students of Surat Municipal Primary Education Society at an early age, the school regularly conducts elections to the Children’s Parliament every year. This year too, elections to the Children’s Parliament were held in several schools, including Dr. Abdul Kalam Primary School, Dindoli and Dhumketu Primary School, Adajan. EVM style voting was conducted in Bal Sansad to teach the lesson of democracy to the children of Municipal Education Committee schools. Not only this, the election results were also announced on the screen.
Like every year, the election of the Children’s Parliament is being held in 327 schools of the City Primary Education Committee run by the Surat Municipal Corporation, just like the election of GAs in universities and colleges. A democratic election process was conducted to constitute the Children’s Parliament. A pre-election announcement was issued at Dindoli Dr. Abdul Kalam Primary School. After this, the candidates who had to fill the candidature, after filling the candidature form submitted the candidature form to the officer.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
<p>After scrutiny of form the list of candidates was announced. After that election campaign the voter list was announced. The children's school ID cards became voting cards for the election and all the students voted. During this election, by making EVM software in mobile phones, voting was done among the children in such a way that the correct election is done. Apart from this, the counting of votes and the announcement of the result were also done on the screen. In this way the children in municipal schools were given the right understanding of democratic elections and were also given the knowledge of responsibility.</p> <p>The way government runs 'of the people, for the people and by the people' is called a democracy and elected representatives rule the entire country. Similarly, 'Bal Sansad' is a parliament of the children, for the children and run by the children. In which all the students and teachers of the school select the minister and deputy minister for education, health, water, sanitation and sports through the election process. Elections in Palikan School were conducted in such a way that children become participants in school management, development, improvement and decision making.</p> <p>The future of children is made in primary schools. Children's ability to understand is more than that of an adult. The all-round development of the children takes place only by the basic knowledge gained in the school. Which also makes them responsible and aware towards the society. To inculcate the values of democracy in these first welcome children of the state government, every year a children's parliament is elected in the municipal school and they are taught the lessons of democracy.</p>