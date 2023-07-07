Surat: Children’s Parliament elections are held regularly every year in Municipal Corporation School.

In order to inculcate the seeds of democratic conduct in the students of Surat Municipal Primary Education Society at an early age, the school regularly conducts elections to the Children’s Parliament every year. This year too, elections to the Children’s Parliament were held in several schools, including Dr. Abdul Kalam Primary School, Dindoli and Dhumketu Primary School, Adajan. EVM style voting was conducted in Bal Sansad to teach the lesson of democracy to the children of Municipal Education Committee schools. Not only this, the election results were also announced on the screen.

Like every year, the election of the Children’s Parliament is being held in 327 schools of the City Primary Education Committee run by the Surat Municipal Corporation, just like the election of GAs in universities and colleges. A democratic election process was conducted to constitute the Children’s Parliament. A pre-election announcement was issued at Dindoli Dr. Abdul Kalam Primary School. After this, the candidates who had to fill the candidature, after filling the candidature form submitted the candidature form to the officer.