Surat: “Citex – Surat International Textile Expo – 2023” organized by Chamber of Commerce

Sarsana Convention on 8th, 9th & 10th July, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in a joint initiative of South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI) and South Gujarat Chamber Trade & Industry Development Center and Surat Texmake Federation A three-day ‘Seatex – Surat International Textile Expo – 2023’ has been organized at the centre.

Chamber of Commerce President Ramesh Vaghasia told reporters that this is the eighth exhibition in the ‘Seatex’ series organized by the Chamber covering machinery of the entire textile industry. The main objective of this ambitious exhibition of the Chamber is to give new direction and momentum to the textile industry of the city. This exhibition of textile technology and machinery will directly benefit the growing textile industry of Surat. ‘Citex 2023’ will contribute significantly towards upgradation of textile quality and maximum exports, which will go a long way in increasing production as well as generating large scale employment. I am glad that Surat Techmac Federation has partnered in organizing this exhibition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making India a five trillion dollar economy by the year 2027, with an effort to contribute Rs 84,000 crore to the business GDP from the Gujarat region. Where the Prime Minister has given a target of $ 1 trillion exports to the industrialists of the country, the Chamber of Commerce has started efforts to increase exports from all over Gujarat including Surat under SGCCI Global Connect Mission 84. The Chamber of Commerce will move forward in collaboration with all industry associations. So that it can contribute in making India the third largest economy in the world.

Chamber’s Vice President Vijay Mewawala said that the opening ceremony of the CTX Expo will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10:00 am. India’s Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshanaben Zardosh will be present as the chief guest and inaugurate and the exhibition will be inaugurated by her. In the inauguration ceremony, Additional Textiles Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, S.P. Verma and Chief Managing Director of Alidhara Textile Engineers Pvt Ltd Hansraj A. Gondaliya will grace the venue as a special guest.

The then former president of the chamber, Himanshu Bodawala, said that the exhibitions will definitely play a role in India’s Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal taking the textile industry to US$ 250 billion by 2030 and exports from the textile industry to US$ 100 billion. .

The following advanced textile machinery will be the center of attraction.

– Made in India with Make in India concept ‘Army’ Electronic Jacquard Machine with 1000 rpm speed – The only electronic jacquard machine which runs at a height of only 9.5 feet – With a speed of more than 1000 rpm to produce flawless fabric like quality viscose Specially designed Chinese airjet machine. – Airjet dobby with double beam running at 750 rpm – Super high speed TFO – Airjet JDF9100 plus new high speed machine – Waterjet JDF408 plus speed up to 550 machine

Suresh Patel, chairman of Cetex Expo, said that the exhibition will be held in 1.30 lakh square feet at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center in Sarsana. Advanced textile machinery will be showcased by over 60 exhibitors in the pillarless AC hall. The exhibition will display textile machinery, textile auxiliaries and machinery, embroidery and reproduction machinery and accessories, textile engineering, technical textile related machinery, pos and digital printing machines.