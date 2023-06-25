Surat: City residents celebrate Tapi river’s birthday

The birthday of Suryaputri Tapi river is celebrated every year with great faith in the city of Surat. Every year birthday celebrations are organized on different river banks of Tapi.

Tapi river is considered a very holy river. As Mother Tapi is the daughter of Surya, it is described in the scriptures that whoever does penance to Lord Suryanarayan on the banks of Tapi river gets the desired result.

Today the Surtis celebrated Tapi’s birthday with great enthusiasm. In which the traditional 1100 meter chundri was offered to the Suryaputri Tapi river by the Shri Kurukshetra Crematorium Trust. A large number of devotees were present in this festival.

The tradition of offering Chunddi on Tapi river continues Tapi river has great importance in Hindu scriptures. People’s sins are destroyed just by remembering Tapi river, it is described in the scriptures as well.

The Tapi Purana as well as other texts give details about the birth of the Tapi River. Today Surtilala is celebrating the birthday of Tapi river, the daughter of Lord Surya. In the city of Surat, on the day of the descent of the Tapi river, a large number of people gather on the banks of the Tapi river and express their faith by offering chundri to the mother. This year a 1100 meter long chundri was offered by the devotees in the Tapi river.

On this day, the birthday of Tapi river is also celebrated on different banks of Surat city. Specially Navadi Ghat and Shri Kurukshetra cremation ground trust have also been organizing for some time now. Maha Aarti is also organized in the morning and evening. State Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and sadhus-saints were present in the program of dedicating 1100 meter chundi to Tapi Mata.

Tapi River originates from the Satpura mountain range near Multai district of Madhya Pradesh. Tapi River is about 724 km long flowing through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Surat Suryaputri is a city situated on the banks of Tapi river and that is why Surat is called Suryapur and Tapi river is the lifeline of Surat. On the birthday of Tapi river, it is important to know some interesting facts related to Tapi river.

Tapi river was born on Ashadh Sud Satam and it is the only Tapi river in the whole world whose birthday is celebrated with great pomp by the Surtis.

The people of Surat worship river Tapi as their mother, which is called Jeevdori of Surat and hence the temples of river Tapi are also located in Surat. One of these temples is in Chowkbazar Ghanta Ovara, where every day this temple is worshiped and Tapi Mata is remembered and thanked. In 1915 a river in Thailand was also named after Tapi. Tapi Mata flows into the Arabian Sea after covering a distance of 724 km.