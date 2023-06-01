Surat: Cocoa sample failed from eight shops including Gokulam Dairy, Janta Ice Cream

Cold cocoa samples from eight establishments, including Surat’s famous cold cocoa seller, have failed the food department’s laboratory test of the municipal corporation. The quality of cocoa has proved to be substandard. The Municipal Corporation destroyed about 15 kg of cocoa powder, milk powder.

Samples of cocoa powder, milk powder used in cold cocoa were taken from different areas of the city by the Food Department team of Surat Municipal Corporation. Flaws have been found in the samples of cocoa powder taken from eight establishments during the lab tests.

The samples of cocoa drawn from Gokulam Dairy at Athwalines were found to have a minimum protein of 8.0 per cent in maize flour and a minimum of 3.1 per cent foot fat, which were below the standard.

The sample of milk powder of Shreenath Ice Cream located in Heerabagh Varachha failed in the test. The milk powder in Varachha Road Sawaliya Ice Cream contains less than the minimum requirement of 34.0 per cent milk protein.

A.K. Cocoa butter content less than minimum 20.0 per cent was found in samples of cocoa powder taken from Red Par Janta Ice Cream, Pal Kshetra’s Sridev Ice Cream, Varachha’s Shrinath Ice Cream and Bhestan’s Komal Ice Cream and Juice Centre. A complaint will be lodged against these institutions before the Adjudicating Officer.