Surat: Commercial exhibitions will now be held in the art gallery created to promote art in the Science Center

The art gallery built in the Science Center of Surat Municipal Corporation has now been converted into a cell gallery in order to promote and organize exhibitions of artists skilled in various arts in the city of Surat. The expo (sale) of shoes and clothes is starting in a gallery built to promote art.

The meaning of art gallery has changed after the municipality started a business cell instead of art. Let us tell you that some time ago an exhibition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s paintings was held in this art gallery.

Artists not only from Surat but also from other places have displayed their various works of art at the Surat Municipal Art Gallery. This art gallery showcased local and national art and encouraged many artists.Just recently, many people came to enjoy this art exhibition which was displayed in this art gallery with scenes from Ramayana I went.

Seeing this kind of commercial use of the art gallery, there is a lot of anger among the people associated with the art sector. If the Municipal Corporation does not stop the commercial use of the art gallery, then it is certain that in the coming days there will be less art exhibition and more commercial exhibition in this art gallery of the Municipal Corporation.