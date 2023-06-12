Surat: Conductor of city bus beat up passenger asking for ticket

Surat’s city bus system is in constant discussion. Incidents of accidents or conductor taking money from passengers to make passengers travel without tickets keep coming to the fore. The conductor of Surat city bus is threatening the passengers by bullying them.

The conductor took money from the passenger but did not give the ticket. When the passenger asked for the ticket, he was assaulted. Whose video is going viral on social media. A passenger was thrashed by the conductor so badly that he started bleeding. The passenger bled

After the video of the conductor thrashing a passenger seeking ticket in a city bus in Udhna area of ​​the city went viral, yet another bullying of the employees of the city bus service has come to the fore. In which the conductor of a city bus had a dispute with a passenger on Udhna Road and he publicly beat up a middle-aged passenger, leaving him bleeding. Seeing the crowd gathering and the conductor surrounded, the bus was stopped.

City bus coordinator Mehulbhai said that the conductor has been terminated after the viral video came to his notice. It is worth mentioning that four days ago, the conductor had a scuffle after arguing with a senior citizen who was asking for a ticket in a bus going to Pal from the station.

Municipal Corporation’s image tarnished

In order to provide good public transport facilities to the citizens of Surat, city bus service is run by Municipal Corporation at a loss of crores of rupees. But the agencies providing driver-conductors of these city buses employ untrained personnel, the incidents of harassment, indecent behavior, assault etc. by city bus driver-operators are happening daily with the citizens, due to which the impression of the Municipal Corporation is also worse. doing.