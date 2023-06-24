Surat: Conference organized by the Journalism Department of Veer Narmad University under G-20

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University and Pravinkant Reshammwala Department of Journalism under G-20 in Surat, “Journalism Aaj Aur Kal” in the seminar hall of the Department of English. A national seminar was organized on this subject. In which the editors of Surat’s famous print and digital media discussed the role of changing journalism in the society with the changing times and new mediums of journalism and interacted with the youth. Proper guidance was also given to the students who wanted to pursue a career in journalism.

Guests and students present in the conference organized by the Department of Journalism <p> </p> <p>Regarding the relevance of journalism in the changing times, Vijay Singh Chauhan, local editor of Divya Bhaskar, said, along with print media, digital media also has a different importance. In the early days of journalism, journalists used to write news by hand but now modern devices like computers, laptops, mobiles are being used. So if we do not change with time, otherwise we cannot remain relevant. He told the journalism students that journalism is a struggle. Journalist always has to keep learning along with reading. If you spend more time in journalism then your efficiency will increase. </p> <p>Gujarat Mitra's news editor Dharmesh Kukadia said that journalism is always topical and will remain so, its form keeps changing. With the changing times, a journalist needs to keep abreast of every topic. With the changing times, journalists have also changed their old mindset of having knowledge in only one subject. Requested to be knowledgeable about every subject, including but not limited to. He further said, mastering the language, accurate knowledge and optimum use of modern tools is the need of the hour to become a successful journalist. Print and electronic media will keep changing, but journalists will also have to change and adapt. One must acquire the knowledge of his field only then he can write efficiently.</p> Guests and students present in the conference organized by the Department of Journalism <p> </p> <p>Jaswantsinh Brahmbhatt, co-editor of Bharat Yuva Abhiyaan, said, news is available instantly through social media but there is an accurate depiction of that news in the newspaper. With the changing times, the responsibility of the journalist has also increased.</p> <p>Editor of Dhabkar Dainik Nareshbhai Varia said, Gujarati journalism originated from Surat. Fardunji Marjban, who launched the first newspaper Mumbai Samachar, was a resident of Surat. The real identity of Surat lies in literature and journalism. Brave poet Narmad reformist and social awareness keeps an eye on journalists like Ichharam Suryaram Desai who took the initiative to awaken the society. Journalism is not a part time job. </p> <p>Manoj Shinde, editor of Saamana daily newspaper, explained the importance of journalism by regularly giving appropriate information about small and big incidents happening in the society to the people through publicity. He wrote 'Indian Opinion', a newspaper started by Gandhiji during the freedom movement; And through the example of 'Navjeevan', the beginning of journalism started decades ago and discussed the changes in it. Apart from this, he said that today only journalists are doing the work of upholding the values ​​of democracy. </p> Guests and students present in the conference organized by the Department of Journalism <p> </p> <p>In today's digital and fast-paced age, the important role of traditional newspapers in shaping public opinion is changing, said Ashokbhai Patel, senior journalist, Gujarat Guardian. Expressing concern over journalism becoming directionless due to incomplete knowledge and inadequate grasp of the language, informed the future generation about the truth.</p> <p>Virang Bhatt, Editor, Khabarchhe.com, said, “In today's era, social media is an important medium to make news reach people instantly. The era of digital media has come to make the events happening in every corner of the world accessible to the people through the fingers of the hands. He said that journalism is also a promising field to make a career.</p> <p>Javlant Nayak, Editor, Seedhi Khabar.com said, “The increasing influence of digital media has increased the competition in print-electronic media. He detailed the role of social media in making the news reach the people faster through fewer words.</p> Guest present in the conference organized by the Department of Journalism <p> </p> <p>Kuldeep Sanadhya, Editor of Hindi Dainik Loktej, published from Surat, giving a relevant discourse on the role of national newspapers in building the country's image at the international level, said that since independence, historically and traditionally, national newspapers have been responsible for building the image of the nation. have been discharging their duties. Along with this, he also mentioned the challenges emerging in front of journalism in the era of digital media and artificial intelligence in the present technological era and emphasized that journalists should have mastery over their language as well as other skills of news presentation apart from news compilation. Technical aspects also have to be learned. He also said that while there has been a decline in the circulation of newspapers since the Corona period, on the other hand, a large number of people are reading the digital versions of these newspapers. In such a situation, the reach of newspapers is increasing fundamentally. Journalists should remain on the path of their duty while maintaining the basic principles of journalism.</p> <p> Ashok Khakholiya, editor of Voice of Trade Hindi daily, had presented his statement in the context of national newspapers for building the nation's image at the international level. </p> <p>In this symposium, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr. K.N. Chavda, Registrar Rameshdan Gadhvi, Dr. Bharat of Journalism and Mass Communication Department, Pro. Apart from Dr. Kiran Mittal and students practicing journalism, journalists from Surat's print and digital media were present. </p>