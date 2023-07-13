Surat: Conjunctivitis (eyes) disease spread in the city

The cases of conjunctivitis are continuously increasing in the city. Generally, the cases of conjunctivitis increase during the rainy season. But this time the cases are increasing rapidly. New Civil Hospital alone has reported 963 cases of conjunctivitis in three days. There has been an increase in the number of cases in government hospitals and private hospitals as well. Since conjunctivitis is a contagious disease, doctors are also advising to be careful in view of the increasing cases.

Cases of conjunctivitis are being reported in the city since last week. There has been a sudden spurt in the cases of eye disease in the last three days. Queues for eye cases were seen at the Eye OPD in New Civil Hospital. Head of Eye department Dr. Preeti Kapadia said that eye cases have increased in the city. Being a viral infection, it spreads very fast. Conjunctivitis can be caused by many viruses such as AD virus, echo virus, cocci virus and flu. Presently this disease is being seen in children as well as in older people. In some cases, the entire family has been found to be affected by conjunctivitis.

At present, the cases of conjunctivitis have increased due to infection with this ‘adeno virus’. Usually this virus spreads very fast. The disease can also be spread by coming in contact with a person with an infected eye, touching hands or touching objects. At present, if people see red eyes, they should immediately contact a doctor. The condition of the eyes lasts from five days to a week. The first symptoms of conjunctivitis are red eyes.