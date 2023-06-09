Surat: Corporator’s relative put the benches on the terrace in Dindoli

It has been revealed in the Surat Municipal Corporation that the use of benches (Bankra) for the convenience of the people is being privatized on a large scale with grants from corporators. After the corporator on AK Road, now the relative of the corporator has put a bench on the roof of the house in Dindoli. Seeing the manner in which municipal benches are being used for private purposes, it is suspected that a big scam has taken place in the purchase or allotment of benches.

Ghanshyam Makwana, corporator of Ward No. 4 of Surat Municipal Corporation, created a big controversy after the video of putting up benches of municipality grant on the terrace. Not only in Ghanshyam Makwana, but in many places in the city, cases of private use of municipal benches are coming to the fore one after the other.

Till now there was a complaint that many private builders are using the Surat Municipal Corporation benches to install benches in the society. But now it is coming to the fore that people are using these junks on a large scale in private.

After the video of the corporator of AK Road putting a bench on the roof went viral, a complaint has been received that instead of giving it to the people, he has put it in the parking lot. After this report, photos and videos of government grant benches being used privately by councilors and MLAs are going viral.

Yesterday there was a complaint that some societies in Bhatar area have put benches on the roof, but today a video has gone viral that there are government benches on the roof of a house of Shraddha Society in Dindoli. Those who have benches on the roof are claiming to be relatives of the corporator. Government grant benches are being used for personal use in such a way, it is also being alleged that there is a big scam in the allotment of benches.