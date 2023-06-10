Surat: “Cricket Tadka – 2023” tournament concluded by South Gujarat Caterers Association

A three-day cricket tournament “Cricket Tadka – 2023” has been organized at the Indoor Stadium in Surat by the South Gujarat Caterers Association, working for commercial and social development. Inspired by the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and the Khelo India campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this The event has been organized which started on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday.

Association’s Dhavalbhai Nanavati and Rajeshbhai Ajmera said that the South Gujarat Caterers Association is an organization of people associated with the business of caterers in South Gujarat. Which works for professional and social development. 150 people are associated with the association. The association has been organizing various programs from time to time with the aim of all these families coming together and strengthening the relationship between them and becoming allies for the development of each other’s business. In the midst of this episode, a cricket tournament “Cricket Tadka – 2023” has been organized at the Indoor Stadium from June 8 to 10 for the members of the association and their family members. The tournament, which began on Thursday, will conclude on Saturday.

It was further told that the members associated with the South Gujarat Caterers Association are giving employment to 30 to 40 thousand people, then the association is representing not only the members but all the people associated with the catering business.