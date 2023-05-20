Surat: Crime Branch arrested two accused in DGVCL exam malpractice case

In Gujarat, the Junior Clerk and Talati exams have been completed without any violations. There has been no complaint of malpractice in this examination. But the Surat Crime Branch has started an investigation after irregularities came to the fore in the Gujarat Power Company’s online examination. Surat Crime Branch has arrested two accused in this case.

According to the information received in this regard, in 2021, another person used to fill online question paper at Surat’s examination center while the accused was operating two monitors from the same CPU. Software was used to operate the monitors throughout the process. In this entire process, the involvement of the owner of Sarathi Academy has come to the fore.

A complaint was filed against a total of 11 people in the malpractice

In this case, DCP of Crime Branch Rupal Solanki has said in a press conference that the PI of Surat Crime Branch has become the prosecutor. Indravadan Parmar, Ovesh Kapadia have been arrested. A complaint has been registered against a total of 11 people on the charges of malpractice in the online examination of DGVCL company. This exam was held in the year 2021. The exam was conducted in various centers of the state. Malpractices were committed not only in Surat but also in Ahmedabad, Vadodara. Malpractice was done at two examination centres. Aniket Bhatt and Bhaskar Chowdhary are still wanted in this case. They used to contact the candidates well in advance. It is being investigated that which beneficiaries were contacted by this gang.