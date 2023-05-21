Surat: Crowd gathered on Dumas beach on Sunday

A large number of tourists flock to the sandy beach during the holidays. Not only from Surat but people from all over South Gujarat come to have fun on the beach. A huge crowd is seen at Dumas Beach during the holidays. A large number of tourists flock to Dumas Beach on Saturday and Sunday weekends. To enjoy the vacation, a large number of people were seen having fun on the sea waves with their friends and relatives.

lack of vigilance

The waves of the sea were visible till the shore at Dumas beach. As a result, the tourists enjoyed a lot. But the carelessness of the people was also visible. 14-15 year old children were seen swimming in the sea. Given the way the ocean waves were coming ashore, such a swim in the sea could prove to be dangerous.

Lessons to be learned from past events

In the past, bathing at Dumas beach has proved fatal for many. People get so engrossed in the fun that they do not realize to what extent they are taking risks.

There should be arrangement with fire brigade on the beach

In view of the increasing crowd on the coast, there is a need to increase the administrative system. It is also necessary to put up a warning board for the tourists.