Surat: Cycle rally organized at Pandesara GIDC for environmental protection

A program called Mission Life has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take individual and collective steps to protect and preserve the environment, under which at least 80 percent of the area in villages and urban institutions should be made environment-friendly by the year 2028. has been targeted.
United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), South Gujarat Textile Processors Association (SGTPA) and Pandesara Infrastructure Limited (PIL) today organized an awareness program through a cycle rally to achieve the above goal. Did . More than 500 people participated in this awareness rally, in which a large number of leaders and employees of industrial units located in Pandesara GIDC participated.
Cycle rally organized at Pandesara GIDC <p> </p> <p>President Jitendrabhai Vakharia said that environment is a precious gift given to us by nature and we should take more care of it and try to preserve environment in our daily routine like recycling products, using cycle, unnecessary electricity not using etc. </p> <p>Dr. Jigyaben Ojha, Regional Officer, Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) participated in the cycle rally on the occasion and sensitized the people to preserve the environment by planting more and more trees and cleaning the dirty garbage in GIDC. Trees have been planted. Similarly, we were asked to do terrace gardening in our courtyards and on the roofs of our houses. The rally started from the office of SGTPA in Pandesara GIDC and concluded at GPCB office from Pandesara Police Station-Amrit Van-2.</p> <p>The entire event was coordinated by the National Project Coordinator, Debajit Das, representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. The rally was called by Jitendrabhai Vakharia, President, SGTPA. </p>