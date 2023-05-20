Surat: Cycle rally organized at Pandesara GIDC for environmental protection

A program called Mission Life has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take individual and collective steps to protect and preserve the environment, under which at least 80 percent of the area in villages and urban institutions should be made environment-friendly by the year 2028. has been targeted.

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), South Gujarat Textile Processors Association (SGTPA) and Pandesara Infrastructure Limited (PIL) today organized an awareness program through a cycle rally to achieve the above goal. Did . More than 500 people participated in this awareness rally, in which a large number of leaders and employees of industrial units located in Pandesara GIDC participated.