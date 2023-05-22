Surat: “Cycle to Work” initiative; Government employees will cycle to office on the first Saturday of every month

To overcome the problem of environmental protection and traffic-parking, the district administration and the Surat Municipal Corporation have started the “Cycle to Work” campaign on Monday. Government employees working in various offices of the district, including the Municipal Corporation, will cycle to office on the first Saturday of every month. On June 3, Saturday, all the employees will come to the office by cycling and start this campaign.

It is seen that the officers/employees working in government offices are mostly traveling in private vehicles like two wheelers and four wheelers and they are coming to office by vehicles even though their residence is near the office. Since applicants and visitors also come to the offices in private vehicles, the parking lots get filled with vehicles, causing many problems including traffic.

If this problem is resolved and officers and employees come to office on foot or by bicycle, then it can be beneficial for health. They can stay fit, healthy and fit. There will also be less air and noise pollution, less road traffic and congestion.

Taking a new initiative, District Collector Ayush Oak has requested the employees of all the government-semi-government offices of Surat to come to the office by bicycle or on foot on Saturday, June 03 and post photos on the office or personal social media account. So that there is awareness among the general public and inspiration for cycling.

Municipal Corporation website to employees to join the campaign And registration has to be done on Surat Smart City website www.suratsmartcity.com. Photos/videos will have to be made from their social media accounts, tagged and uploaded to the Mysurut page of the municipality and from now on the first Saturday of every month the collector has been asked to use the cycle.