Surat: Cyclone Biporjoy formed in Arabian Sea stabilizes

The administration has alerted all the coastal districts of Gujarat regarding the cyclonic storm Biporjoy formed in the Arabian Sea. Warning signs have been put up at the ports. The officers have been ordered not to leave the headquarters. While alarm signals have been installed at all the ports of the state. Wind current is being seen in the sea near the coast. At present, there is a possibility of averting the danger of cyclone but there will definitely be rain with strong winds. According to the information, this storm is 965 km away from Porbandar.

It is not yet clear from the Meteorological Department where the storm will knock, but all the district administrations in South Gujarat have also prepared for its possible forecast. A round the clock disaster control room has been set up, which is monitoring all the activities and a control room has also been set up at the taluka level. The villages of the district adjacent to the coast have been alerted and coordination has also been done with the NDRF team. NDRF teams are also equipped to evacuate people from villages to safer places in case of a cyclone. Apart from this, a number two signal has been installed at the port and fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea. The wind speed is also increasing in the sea and the city.

Administration alert in South Gujarat

Valsad district administration has been alerted regarding the storm. Separate teams have been formed by the administration and officers have been instructed not to leave the headquarters. Along with this, 28 coastal villages of Valsad district have also been alerted. An alert has been sounded in the coastal villages of Valsad, Pardi and Umargam talukas. Along with this, all the fishermen of Valsad district have been called back and instructed not to venture into the sea. All preparations have been made by the Valsad district administration in case of high impact of cyclone in Valsad district and people need to move to safer places.

What does the Meteorological Department say?

However, on the other hand, it has been said by the Meteorological Department that the cyclonic storm formed in the Arabian Sea is still stable. Due to which the danger of cyclone has reduced in Gujarat so far, but due to the effect of the cyclone, there will definitely be rain with strong winds in the coastal region. It will be officially decided the next day whether the storm is coming towards Gujarat or has spread in other directions.