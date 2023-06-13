Surat: Cyclone impact in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch, 67 trains canceled between June 13 and 16

In view of the latest weather forecast of cyclone Biparjoy affecting the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch in the state of Gujarat, various safety and security precautions are being taken by Western Railway for the likely areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railway. Ashok Kumar Mishra, General Manager, Western Railway convened a meeting with the heads of concerned departments and concerned zonal railway managers through video conferencing to review the preparedness to face this form of nature. The General Manager gave detailed instructions regarding arrangements for various logistics, movement of trains including speed restrictions and cancellation of trains as a safety and precautionary measure.
Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman and Executive Officer, Railway Board along with other Board members reviewed the preparedness for the situation. A war room has been set up at Railway Board level to continuously monitor the situation.
According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to hit Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat, covering Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad divisions of Western Railway. The Veraval-Junagadh, Porbandar-Kanalus, Rajkot-Okha and Viramgam-Gandhidham-Bhuj sections are the most vulnerable sections in view of the cyclone. As part of preparedness to deal with this cyclone, various precautionary measures have been taken by Western Railway.
Disaster Management Cells have been made operational round the clock by the officers of Operational, Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical, Commercial, S&T and RPF Departments at Western Railway Headquarters and Divisional Headquarters at Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Along with this, a control office has also been set up in Gandhidham. Hotline has been ensured between Headquarters Disaster Control and Divisional Disaster Control for smooth functioning.
Close liaison is being maintained by the Divisional Officers for regular updates with IMD and State Government. Detailed instructions have been issued to all departments to launch rescue operations immediately if required. The concerned circles have been put on alert with arrangements for tree cutting equipment, DG sets, diesel driven pumps, earth moving equipment, Poklen, JCB, utility vehicles, adequate fuel resources etc. to provide assistance as and when required.
These officers have also been directed to maintain constant communication link with the field officers of the concerned area to ensure necessary immediate action. Safety sheet covering of platforms and FOBs has been done. Relief trains like ART/ARME/SPARTS/SPARMS have been manned with adequate medicines and have been put on alert.
Thakur further informed that the wind speed is being monitored on hourly basis at 5 locations in Bhavnagar division, 8 locations in Rajkot and 3 locations in Ahmedabad division and if the wind speed exceeds 50 kmph Station masters have been instructed to stop the trains. Patrolling of tracks and bridges has been ensured. In case of any hindrance to train operation i.e. bending/fall of tree/OHE mast, immediate action should be taken to stop the train/discontinue traction power and inform control room. The communication system is also being strengthened with adequate facilities like wireless communication, 15 VHF sets, satellite phones etc.
Tower wagon drivers and TRD staff of all depots have been instructed to be alert and careful. 9 tower wagons have been deployed in Ahmedabad, 7 in Rajkot and 5 in Bhavnagar. Necessary arrangements are also being made to ensure availability of rolling stock, locomotives, manpower for rescue and relief operations. RPF has also been directed to keep the Disaster Management Team of RPF ready to reach the spot with necessary equipment and start relief work in coordination with other departments in case of emergency.
Speaking about the movement of trains, Thakur informed that passenger trains running in sensitive areas from June 12, 2023 are being reviewed and necessary decisions will be taken. Several trains have been canceled and short terminated as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and train operations. Around 56 trains bound for Gandhidham/Veraval/Okha/Porbandar were short terminated at Ahmedabad/Rajkot/Surendranagar on 12th June, 2023. Further, around 67 trains are proposed to be canceled between 13th June to 16th June, 2023.
There will be frequent announcement about train updates at stations for information of public. Also, detailed information/instructions regarding regulated/cancelled/short-terminated/diverted trains etc. will be issued through social media platforms and media updates from time to time. Catering stalls will remain open for arranging food for stranded passengers with adequate stock of water and food items during the cyclone affected period. Also, coordination has also been done with state transport services to drop the passengers to their destinations, if required. Passengers have also been given the facility of refund in case of any need. Ambulances have been kept ready for any emergency.
Inward freight traffic has been banned for all terminals of Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar divisions with immediate effect till June 15, 2023, with a ban on inward and outward traffic of Double Stack Container (DSC). All loading/unloading activities have been suspended at Kandla Port, Navlakhi Port (Rajkot Division), Pipavav Port (Bhavnagar Division) and Bedi Port (Rajkot Division).
67 trains canceled in view of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’
As a precautionary measure in view of ‘Biparjoy’ cyclone in Gujarat, Western Railway has decided to completely cancel 67 train operations in its cyclone prone areas as a precautionary measure. In addition to this, various safety and security related precautions are also being taken by WR for train passengers in these potential areas falling under its jurisdiction. The details of these trains are as follows:-
List of trains to be canceled:
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
Train No. 09480 Okha-Rajkot Unreserved Special (Daily) from 12th June to 16th June, 2023 Train No. 09479 Rajkot-Okha Unreserved Special (Daily) from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 19251 Veraval-Okha Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 19252 Okha-Veraval Express up to 13th June, 2023 Train No. 09523 Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special from 14th June, 2023 Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Okha from 14th June, 2023 Special Train No. 19209 Bhavnagar Terminus - Okha Express from 12th June to 14th June, 2023 Train No. 19210 Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus Express from 12th June to 14th June, 2023 Train No. 09522 Veraval - Rajkot from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Express Train No. 09521 Rajkot-Veraval Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 22957 Ahmedabad-Veraval Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 22958 Veraval-Ahmedabad Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 19119 Ahmedabad-Veraval Intercity from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 19120 Veraval-Ahmedabad Intercity from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 19207 Porbandar-Veraval Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 19208 Veraval – Porbandar Express from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 09513 Rajkot – Veraval Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 09514 Veraval – Rajkot Express from 14th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 19319 Veraval – Indore Mahamana Express from 13th June, 2023 Train No. 19320 Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 09550 Porbandar – Bhora Express Train No. 09549 Porbandar – Bhora Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 09515 Kanalus – Porbandar Special from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 09551 Bhora – from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Porbandar Express Train No. 09516 Porbandar - Kanalus Special from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 09552 Porbandar - Bhonra Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 09595 Rajkot - Porbandar Special from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 09596 Porbandar – Rajkot Special from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 20937 Porbandar – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 12905 Porbandar – Shalimar Superfast Express from 16th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 12906 Shalimar – Porbandar Superfast Express up to 17th June, 2023 Train No. 22903 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj AC Superfast Express from 14th June, 2023 Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express from 12th June to 14th June, 2023 Train Number of Train Number 22483 Jodhpur-Gandhidham Express from June 13 to June 15, 2023 Train Number 22484 Gandhidham-Jodhpur Express 15 June 2023 Train Number 22952 Gandhidham-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express 16 June, 2023 Train Number 22951 Train Number 22951 Bandra Terminus Gandhidham Superfast Express Train No. 19571 Rajkot-Porbandar Express from June 13 to June 15, 2023 Train No. 19572 Porbandar-Rajkot Express from June 12 to June 15, 2023 Train No. 19269 Porbandar-Muzaffarpur Express June 13, 2023 Train No. 20908 Bhuj-Dadar Express from 14th June to 16th June, 2023 Train No. 20907 Dadar-Bhuj Express from 15th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 09416 Gandhidham-Bandra Terminus Special from 14th June to 16th June, 2023 Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Special Train No. 19405 Palanpur – Gandhidham Express from 12th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 19406 Gandhidham – Palanpur Express from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 22956 from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 22955 BHUJ - BANDRA TERMINUS KUTCH EXPRESS from 14th June to 16th June, 2023 Train No. 22955 BANDRA TERMINUS - BHUJ KUTCH EXPRESS from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 20927 Palanpur - Bhuj SUPERFAST EXPRESS from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 20928 Bhuj-Palanpur SF Express from 12th June to 13th June, 2023 Train No. 09505 Veraval-Amreli Special from 12th June to 13th June, 2023 Train No. 09540 Junagadh-Amreli Special from 12th June to 13th June, 2023 Train No. 09295 Veraval-Delwara Special from 12th June to 13th June, 2023 Train No. 09531 Delvada-Junagadh Special from 13th June, 2023 Train No. 09291 Veraval-Amreli Special from 13th June, 2023 Train No. 09508 Amreli-Veraval Special 1 from June 13, 2023 June 3, 2023 Train No. 09539 Amreli-Junagadh Special of 13th June, 2023 Train No. 09292 Amreli-Veraval Special of 13th June, 2023 Train No. 09532 Junagadh-Delwara Special of 13th June, 2023 Train No. 09296 Delvada-Veraval Special of 13th June, 2023 train of Train No. 09456 Bhuj-Sabarmati Special from 13th June to 15th June, 2023 Train No. 22959 Vadodara-Jamnagar Superfast Intercity from 14th June to 16th June, 2023 Train No. 22960 Jamnagar-Vadodara Superfast Intercity from 13th June, 2023 Train No. 19202 Por Bandar-Secunderabad Train No. 19218 Veraval-Bandra Terminus Express dated 15th June, 2023 Train No. 11463/65 Veraval-Jabalpur Express dated 13th June, 2023 <p>Help desks have been opened at Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Veraval and Junagadh in Bhavnagar circle, Okha, Dwarka, Khambhalia, Jamnagar, Hapa, Surendranagar and Morbi in Rajkot circle and Gandhidham and Bhuj in Ahmedabad circle, whose helpline numbers are as follows:-</p> Bhavnagar Help Desk 94298 80306 Porbandar Help Desk 84870 97240, 93289 20110 94270 34904, 90813 75301 Veraval Help Desk 72270 58687, 81280 1688594293 10290, 7265 8 43885 Junagadh Help Desk 72270 58688 Rajkot Help Desk 1 0281-2410142 97240 94974 Rajkot Help Desk 2 97240 94848 Okha Help Desk 02892-262026 Dwarka Help Desk 63534 43147 Khambhalia Help Desk 02833-232542 Jamnagar Help Desk 63534 43009 Hapa Help Desk 63534 42961 Surendra Nagar Help Desk 72280 92333 Morbi Help Desk 02822-23 0533 Gandhidham Help Desk 02836–239002 Bhuj Help Desk 97240 93831