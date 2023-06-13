Surat: Cyclone impact in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch, 67 trains canceled between June 13 and 16

In view of the latest weather forecast of cyclone Biparjoy affecting the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch in the state of Gujarat, various safety and security precautions are being taken by Western Railway for the likely areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railway. Ashok Kumar Mishra, General Manager, Western Railway convened a meeting with the heads of concerned departments and concerned zonal railway managers through video conferencing to review the preparedness to face this form of nature. The General Manager gave detailed instructions regarding arrangements for various logistics, movement of trains including speed restrictions and cancellation of trains as a safety and precautionary measure.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman and Executive Officer, Railway Board along with other Board members reviewed the preparedness for the situation. A war room has been set up at Railway Board level to continuously monitor the situation.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to hit Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat, covering Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad divisions of Western Railway. The Veraval-Junagadh, Porbandar-Kanalus, Rajkot-Okha and Viramgam-Gandhidham-Bhuj sections are the most vulnerable sections in view of the cyclone. As part of preparedness to deal with this cyclone, various precautionary measures have been taken by Western Railway.

Disaster Management Cells have been made operational round the clock by the officers of Operational, Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical, Commercial, S&T and RPF Departments at Western Railway Headquarters and Divisional Headquarters at Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Along with this, a control office has also been set up in Gandhidham. Hotline has been ensured between Headquarters Disaster Control and Divisional Disaster Control for smooth functioning.

Close liaison is being maintained by the Divisional Officers for regular updates with IMD and State Government. Detailed instructions have been issued to all departments to launch rescue operations immediately if required. The concerned circles have been put on alert with arrangements for tree cutting equipment, DG sets, diesel driven pumps, earth moving equipment, Poklen, JCB, utility vehicles, adequate fuel resources etc. to provide assistance as and when required.

These officers have also been directed to maintain constant communication link with the field officers of the concerned area to ensure necessary immediate action. Safety sheet covering of platforms and FOBs has been done. Relief trains like ART/ARME/SPARTS/SPARMS have been manned with adequate medicines and have been put on alert.

Thakur further informed that the wind speed is being monitored on hourly basis at 5 locations in Bhavnagar division, 8 locations in Rajkot and 3 locations in Ahmedabad division and if the wind speed exceeds 50 kmph Station masters have been instructed to stop the trains. Patrolling of tracks and bridges has been ensured. In case of any hindrance to train operation i.e. bending/fall of tree/OHE mast, immediate action should be taken to stop the train/discontinue traction power and inform control room. The communication system is also being strengthened with adequate facilities like wireless communication, 15 VHF sets, satellite phones etc.

Tower wagon drivers and TRD staff of all depots have been instructed to be alert and careful. 9 tower wagons have been deployed in Ahmedabad, 7 in Rajkot and 5 in Bhavnagar. Necessary arrangements are also being made to ensure availability of rolling stock, locomotives, manpower for rescue and relief operations. RPF has also been directed to keep the Disaster Management Team of RPF ready to reach the spot with necessary equipment and start relief work in coordination with other departments in case of emergency.

Speaking about the movement of trains, Thakur informed that passenger trains running in sensitive areas from June 12, 2023 are being reviewed and necessary decisions will be taken. Several trains have been canceled and short terminated as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and train operations. Around 56 trains bound for Gandhidham/Veraval/Okha/Porbandar were short terminated at Ahmedabad/Rajkot/Surendranagar on 12th June, 2023. Further, around 67 trains are proposed to be canceled between 13th June to 16th June, 2023.

There will be frequent announcement about train updates at stations for information of public. Also, detailed information/instructions regarding regulated/cancelled/short-terminated/diverted trains etc. will be issued through social media platforms and media updates from time to time. Catering stalls will remain open for arranging food for stranded passengers with adequate stock of water and food items during the cyclone affected period. Also, coordination has also been done with state transport services to drop the passengers to their destinations, if required. Passengers have also been given the facility of refund in case of any need. Ambulances have been kept ready for any emergency.

Inward freight traffic has been banned for all terminals of Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar divisions with immediate effect till June 15, 2023, with a ban on inward and outward traffic of Double Stack Container (DSC). All loading/unloading activities have been suspended at Kandla Port, Navlakhi Port (Rajkot Division), Pipavav Port (Bhavnagar Division) and Bedi Port (Rajkot Division).

67 trains canceled in view of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’

As a precautionary measure in view of ‘Biparjoy’ cyclone in Gujarat, Western Railway has decided to completely cancel 67 train operations in its cyclone prone areas as a precautionary measure. In addition to this, various safety and security related precautions are also being taken by WR for train passengers in these potential areas falling under its jurisdiction. The details of these trains are as follows:-

List of trains to be canceled: