Surat: Dangerous photography by risking life for selfie!

Social media platforms have made the youth very active, but have also created many challenges. People have found it so easy to take selfies and videos that they do not even hesitate to risk their lives. From time to time, many people have died just because of taking selfies, but still they do not take the name of improvement.

Dangerous video viral by making reels

Two youths were seen posing dangerously and taking pictures at The Grands Plaza Complex in Vesu area. Two youths were seen climbing the premises and making reels using cameras in a risky manner. The trend of posting such videos on social media is proving extremely dangerous for the youth. However, this hobby of the youth is such that they do not even care about their lives.

Pedestrians’ lives at risk

A passer-by took the video after seeing the youths climbing the Grands Plaza for videography. Which is going viral, which clearly shows how the youth are taking risks. Such scenarios are becoming common now. The young generation has become obsessed with social media. Because of this, they are taking more risks. The trend of taking various videos and selfies on social media is proving fatal for the youth, but the youth are not taking it seriously.