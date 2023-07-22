Surat: Date of postponed examination announced due to rain

On July 20 and 21, heavy rain was predicted by the Meteorological Department in South Gujarat including Surat. Due to which all the regular and external examinations of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) to be held on July 20 and 21 were postponed. Now the new date of this exam has been announced by the university. The postponed exams of all colleges will be held on August 1-2.

Exam was postponed due to rain

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University is the largest university in Gujarat in terms of area. In the colleges of Veer Narmad University, from July 20, B.Sc Semester 2 and 4 and B.A. Semester-1 and Financial Year of External Courses, S.Y. Also M.A. Part-1 and M.A. Part-2 exam was about to start. But on July 20 and 21, heavy rain was predicted by the Meteorological Department. Due to which Veer Narmad South Gujarat University issued a circular and decided to postpone the examination.

Now the exam will be held on August 1-2

All the Colleges are informed by the University that in view of the heavy rains situation in the districts of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Region, all the regular and external examinations of the University which were to start from 20/07/2023 were postponed. All the examinations conducted by the University on 20/7 and 21/7 were postponed, which will now be held on 1-2 August.

New time table published on university website

The examination to be held on July 20 and 21 was postponed due to the rains in entire South Gujarat including Surat for the past few days. However, considering the current situation, the university has now decided to conduct the exam on 1st and 2nd August. The university has also announced the new time table for this exam on its website.