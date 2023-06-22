Surat: Decision will be taken to fix fees in Smimmer Medical College

The decision regarding the fees of post graduate students in the new academic session at Smeer Medical College operated by Surat Municipal Corporation will be taken in the Standing Committee on Friday. The decision on the proposal for fee hike is placed before the Standing Committee.

The Surat Municipal Corporation has not approved the Fee Regulation Committee as suggested by the Fee Regulation Committee in view of the expenses of the Medical College. After the FRC takes this decision, the proposal regarding the fee fixed by the committee is placed before the Standing Committee.

Considering the expenditure incurred by the municipality for postgraduate students in Smimmer Medical College, 18.96 lakhs in the year 2021-22, 22.75 lakhs in government quota for 2022-23 and 27.30 lakhs in 2023-24 while fees in management quota are 34.86 lakhs respectively. Lakh, 36.97 lakh and 39.03 lakh were demanded to fix the fees.

However, this fee is not approved by the FRC. At the same time, for three years from 2021-22 to 2023-24, a fee of 15.80 lakhs was approved for government quota and 30.45 lakhs for management quota. A proposal has been placed in the Standing Committee regarding this. In which different fees have also been fixed for different clinical subjects of postgraduate courses, the governor will decide on this in the meeting of the standing committee.