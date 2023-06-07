Surat: Delivery boy molested girl

A delivery boy of an online company molested a girl living in Umrao Nagar of Bhatar area of ​​the city. A young man working as a courier boy in Flipkart company came home to deliver the ordered goods. At that time the girl was alone in the house, he took advantage of this and touched her physically saying that she was very beautiful. On hearing the screams of the girl, people gathered around and thrashed the courier boy and informed the police. The police who came to the spot arrested the heterodox courier boy and are taking further action by registering a case of molestation against him.

delivery boy molested a girl

The girl, who lives in Umrao Nagar of Bhatar area and works in a private company, did online shopping. He gave his home address for home delivery of online purchases. So Sufiyan Firoz Patel, who works as a courier boy in Flipkart company, came to the girl’s house at around 6 pm last evening to deliver the courier ordered online. Meanwhile, the family members of the girl had gone out and she was alone in the house. The courier boy took advantage of the girl’s loneliness and molested her.

Girl molested after giving delivery

Flipkart’s delivery boy Sufiyan guessed that the girl was alone at home. So he took advantage of this opportunity. The girl paid online and came out to show the screenshot. At that time Sufiyan Patel sexually assaulted the girl saying that she was very beautiful.

People publicly beat up Sufiyan

When the heterodox youth who came to deliver molested the girl, she got scared, but later when she screamed, people came running from all around. People caught and thrashed the heterodox youth Sufiyan Patel and informed the police. That’s why PCR from Umra police station reached the spot. The police took Sufiyan into custody and after receiving the girl’s complaint, the police took further action by registering a case of molestation against Sufiyan and arresting him.