Surat: Demand 8 times as against 550 acres in PM Mitra Textile Park

A PM Mitra Park is being planned at Vansi-Borsi in Navsari. Where Mega Textile Park will be built in an area of ​​more than 1 thousand acres. While the park has 550 acres of salable land, the demand survey shows industrialists seeking 4200 acres of land. Gujarat-Central Government will sign an MoU on July 13 and after that plots will be allotted to industrialists.

Out of the total area of ​​this park, 550 acres of land is salable which will be given as plots to the industrialists. To find out how many industrialists need space, GIDC conducted a demand survey, in which a total of 4200 acres of space was demanded. That is, the demand for salable space is 8 times. This space will now be allotted through demand based allotment system to the industrialists.

Pandesara-Sachin GIDC also does not have space for mills

Speaking about the park, Kamal Tulsyan, a senior member of the South Gujarat Textile Processing Association, said, “At present there are around 50 processing mills running within the city. Now Pandesara and Sachin GIDC also do not have space for mills. Then this is the chance to take out the mills inside the city. That’s why we strongly demand that mills inside the city should be given priority in plot allotment.