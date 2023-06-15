Surat: Demand for allotment of reserved land for Government Arts, Commerce and Science College in Limbayat

MLA Sangeeta Patil, ruling party leader Amit Singh Rajput, chairman of Slum Improvement Committee Dinesh Rajpurohit, chairman of Gutter Committee Vikram Patil wrote application to municipal commissioner Shalini Aggarwal, demanding land near Dindoli police station for the building of government college in Limbayat. There was a demand for allotment of land by giving.

In the Limbayat assembly constituency, the new government regulation, commerce and science college approved in the last budget session has been temporarily started from July-2022 in Navagam Nagar Primary School, Ishwarpura.

After examining the details of the potential land required for the construction of this college building, about 8 acres, it is found that the land is owned by the government, but if any other site is given to the government, it can be allotted on mutual exchange basis. Could

Reserve land of Surat Municipal Corporation in Udhna Dindoli village of Surat district, R-32 Final Plot No. 206 in Draft TP Plan No. 69, (Godadra-Dindoli) near Dindoli police station out of reserved land for the purpose of district center eligible Due to this, suitable action was demanded regarding the construction of the college.

In the future, this land will be very suitable and suitable for the study of a total of 9 to 10 thousand students of Vinayan, Commerce and Science stream of Limbayat area. That’s why the municipal commissioner was demanded to take a quick and qualified decision in this context.