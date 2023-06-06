Surat: Demand to extend the deadline for filling admission forms in college, certificate may take time

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) is going to fill the first year forms of various faculties. The last date for this has been given by the university on June 9. But it may still take time for students to get other proofs including non criminal certificate. Therefore Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has requested to extend the deadline for filling the admission form.

university admissions deadline june 9

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University is conducting the process for the students to get admission in 1st year in various stream including B.Sc. University has started the admission process by releasing the final merit list for admission in first year. To complete the admission process of the students quickly, the university has declared June 9 as the last date for filling the admission form.

ABVP demands extension of date

ABVP has opposed the last date for filling admission forms by the university and has approached the university authorities to extend this date. ABVP has submitted that it may take time for the students to obtain the necessary certificates for admission, such as Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Non-Criminal, Caste certificate etc. It may take at least ten more days to get all these certificates. Therefore, the university has demanded to extend the deadline for filling the form for college admission. So that students can get admission by filling the form on time.