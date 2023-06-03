Surat: Demolition done by Katargam Zone to take possession of the land on the side of the bridge between Vade-Variav

The road around the newly constructed bridge between Vade-Variav was found to be under pressure from earthen mounds and slush constructions. Strict action has been started from the Katargam zone regarding this incident. The gradual demolition work has started since morning at the site decided by the Katargam authorities and the pressure around the bridge has been removed with JCB machines.

Got possession of the land by starting sabotage around the bridge

The Wade Variav Bridge has just been constructed. However, considering the pressure surrounding it, the corporation decided to demolish it. When the team of officials reached there in the morning, piles of mud were found on the side of the bridge and on the side of the road. The work of removing some unsightly constructions was also started. The work of removing the properties will be done by this evening at the place where the linedori has been installed.

Sabotage in final TP scheme

Hemant Patel, junior engineer of Katargam zone, said that a few days ago the Wade-Variav bridge was opened for the public, but 36 meters of the TP road was encroached upon by some properties up to three meters. Final TP plan in East zone has been approved, 3 meter space is being fenced along TP line. There is a separate TP on the west end of the bridge, as the TP plan on the west side is yet to be finalised, this land will also be occupied after the final TP plan is approved in the coming days. Demolition work is going on now. However, no untoward incident took place. Local farmers are cooperating with the authorities in the matter of occupation.