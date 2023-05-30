Surat: Despite the notice of the Municipal Corporation, the residents of the tenement are not ready to vacate the house.

Resentment has erupted among the residents of the tenement after the residents of Maan Darwaza house in Limbayat zone of Surat Municipal Corporation received eviction notices. Even after the notice of the municipality, the house is not ready to vacate. Landlords gathered this morning against this policy of the municipality and raised slogans. He had made it clear that the houses would not be vacated until the municipality starts the redevelopment work on PPP basis. The residents expressed anger that due to the poor economic condition of the families living here, the families could not afford a rented house, so they would stay here without vacating the house, risking their lives.

The work of Surat Municipality for the redevelopment of Mandarwaja Tenement is getting interrupted and after four tenders, the fifth tender is being held. Meanwhile, Limbayat Zone has served eviction notices to the residents of Mandarwaja Tenement. Due to this, a large number of residents of the tenement protested this morning raising slogans and refused to vacate the building.

Due to the apprehension of an accident in the extremely dilapidated tenement before the monsoon, a notice has been issued by the municipal administration to avert the danger to life and property, now the flat holders are protesting against it. Since this morning, a large number of flat holders staged a sit-in near the tenement raising slogans. Residents of the tenement expressed outrage that the building would not be vacated until the Surat Municipality redevelops it on PPP basis. He further said that due to the poor economic condition of all the families, the families here cannot afford a house on rent. This will keep them in danger of life. Due to this kind of attitude of the colonists, the system of Municipal Corporation is also in trouble.