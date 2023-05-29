Surat: Diamond Bursa (SDB) will be opened after Diwali.

Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) has now got a new date of launch from 21 November 2023. Offers have been made to attract the businessmen of Mumbai. In the first phase of the bourse, the member who completely closes the Mumbai office and starts diamond trading from SDB will be included in the first list of prominent members who have started diamond trading on the bourse. The first list will be kept in the main reception area of ​​SDB for life time and this member will be given 100% maintenance relief for 1 year.

Will inaugurate the office in Surat from November 21

Whereas in Phase-2, the members who will come to Surat after closing the office in Mumbai from 21 November 23 to 21 May 2024, their names will be kept in the reception area in the second list. They will be given relief from 100% maintenance for six months. This decision has been taken in the committee meeting yesterday.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ to cater to its Mumbai based polish sales business from 21st November. Will inaugurate the office in Surat after closing it. 5.55 lakh sq ft of interior work is nearing completion in Surat Bursa. Export-import of diamonds will start from Surat as soon as the Diamond Exchange starts. The process of inaugurating the Stock Exchange by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being carried out.

5.55 lakh sq ft of interior work nearing completion at Hiraburs

Mathur Savani said that before the inauguration of the building business activities would start from here. With the initiative of 4500 offices, business worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore will start from Surat. Direct and indirect tax collection of about 1900 crores will also increase from Hiraburs. The jewelery mall here will also become the center of attraction for women.

This will be the largest clearing house in the country

Mathurbhai Sawani says that you can enter this mall only by taking an appointment. At the same time, there is also a custom clearing house of 65 thousand square feet. Which will be the largest clearing house in the country. Till now the interior work of more than five and a half lakh square feet offices has been completed. Of course, with everything running smoothly, there are two biggest concerns facing the project. One is that clearance for customs clearance has not yet been obtained. And secondly, work has come to a standstill due to the laziness of the Surat Custom officials, while air connectivity is also the biggest problem.