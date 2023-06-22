Surat: Diamond gifted by PM Modi to America’s first lady Jill Biden

Surat’s diamond is famous in the country and abroad, now when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of America, he has gifted a special diamond to America’s First Lady Jill Biden. This 7.5 carat diamond is made in Surat.

The most important thing is that this diamond is a diamond prepared in the lab, that is, this diamond is not natural but prepared in the lab, which is called eco-friendly diamond. Since it is the 75th year of self-reliant India and especially the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the PM has gifted a diamond to the first lady of the US.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a special 7.5-carat diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden, Surat’s diamond traders were more than happy. Because these diamonds were prepared in Surat. Labgrown diamonds are created by growing them in a lab with special chemicals. After this it is cut and shaped. It is completely eco-friendly and the most important thing is that its quality is like natural diamond.

Western Zone Gems and Jewelery Promotion Council of India spokesperson Smit Patel said that it is a matter of pride not only for Surat but for the country. This is called self made hero. This diamond is grown in Surat and cut and polished. This goes on all over the world. These diamonds are made from chemicals and are completely eco-friendly. These diamonds are created in the lab, these diamonds are similar to natural diamonds. All its properties are the same. We use solar and wind energy to make these diamonds. There is no harm to nature either.

The 7.5 carat diamond is given in view of Amrit Mahotsav. Diamonds take several months to prepare in the lab. After the diamond is prepared in the lab, it is cut and polished in the best way. Labgrown diamond can become a big example of self-reliant India, that’s why PM Modi ordered it.