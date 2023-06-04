Surat: Direct flight to Dubai can be found in winter schedule

Passengers will be able to go directly to Dubai and Hong Kong from Surat airport. Necessary talks have started with two-three airlines for this, it is likely that this flight will be available for Surat in the next winter schedule. Discussions are going on between the airlines companies and the airport authority on the slot, if the flight slot from Surat to Dubai is fixed, the people of Surat will be able to travel by air from Surat to Dubai before next Diwali. The flight between Surat and Sharjah is running thrice a week, it is also likely to be increased from one day to four days.

The number of passengers flying to Sharjah has increased by 83 percent compared to last year. A total of 1977 passengers traveled to Sharjah in April-2022 on 21 flights, as against 28 flights in April-2023 carrying 3628 passengers. This figure reached the highest i.e. 4700 after 2019 in the month of May. It is found that if Sharjah’s air traffic is received at a distance of 40 km from Dubai, most of Dubai’s traffic is received from Surat.