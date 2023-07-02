Surat: Distribution of umbrellas to civil hospital employees on father’s death anniversary

Social leader Kalpeshbhai Mehta distributed umbrellas to 551 Class-IV employees on the occasion of the monthly death anniversary of Late Father in Civil Hospital Surat on Sunday and made the motto of Manav Seva Hi Prabhu Seva meaningful. Kalpeshbhai said that the money used to help the poor is more an offering to God than the mind of worship. All the doctors including Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Govekar and Nursing Leader Iqbal Kadiwala were present on the occasion. All the safai karamchari brothers and sisters expressed their gratitude to Kalpeshbhai for his service and prayed that his father’s soul rest in peace. The program was organized outside the Civil Hospital Kidney Building.

Kalpeshbhai told that the father was associated with social work. His idea was always to help people. God used to give the mantra of human service. Now that my father has gone to the court of God, I am fulfilling his vow to continue this service.’ I am satisfied with what God has given me in life, but I am trying to repay the debt of my life by serving poor and helpless people with both hands. I have also given my mobile number in civil, by which I have taken a pledge that if any poor person gets a call for help, I will be able to fulfill his need in less time. My whole family is supporting me in this service work.

Iqbal Kadiwala said that Kalpeshbhai has done many service works in the sad times of Covid. blood, financial assistance of medicine for the poor, helping the underprivileged, celebrating birthdays or anniversaries of his or her family in the children’s department or ward of civil, giving children favorite gifts, bringing laughter to the needy . Be it tribal area or civil pregnant women department are also involved in services like baby kit, saree distribution, footpath in winter season and blanket distribution in civil. We will continue to pray to God that Kalpeshbhai should always keep coming to serve in the hospital with the habit of moving forward with guidance.