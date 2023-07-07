Surat: Dog hunted two girls in Limbayat, both admitted to civil

The cases of attack by stray dogs are increasing day by day in Surat city. Two girls were bitten by dogs in two separate incidents this morning in Limbayat area of ​​the city. A 6-year-old girl was playing near home and the other was going to school with her elder sister when she was bitten by a dog and both have been admitted to New Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to the information of the first incident, dogs bitten the girl who was playing outside the house in Sanjaynagar located in Limbayat Nilgiri area of ​​Surat city. Seeing the dog biting the innocent girl, people ran to save her. The injured girl was immediately taken to New Civil Hospital for treatment. Pareshbhai Sindhe (father of the victim girl) said that Pari is the youngest and sweetest daughter of the house. He has two brothers, both of whom studied in that school. Pari also studies in Anganwadi. This morning Pari was alone in the house so she got bored and went outside to play. After a while the dogs bit the angel. The girl’s father further said that the menace of stray dogs is making small children their victims. No one is listening to the municipal administration, this is also a true fact.

Another case of dog bite Near Limbayat Shrinath Society-4 at around 12:30 pm one of the two sisters who were going from home to school was attacked by 5-6 dogs and bitten her leg. Seeing the attack of dogs on the sister, the elder sister, who ran away after saving her life, also fell down and got seriously injured. Injured elder sister Falguni age 13 (Class-8 studies) and younger sister Vaishnavi Santosh Chauhan age . 9 (Class-IV Studies) resident of Rameshwar Nagar 122, Limbayat, who was bitten by a dog, was brought to civil for immediate treatment. At the moment both are fine.

Dharmeshbhai (social worker) said that I had also become a victim of dogs two days ago. In the last few days, there has been a huge increase in the cases of dog bites. It can be said that the Municipal Corporation has failed to remove the dogs. Such stray dogs that bite people should be identified and separate centers should be set up for them and they should be released back after normalization. The cases of dog bites are increasing all over Surat, which is shown by the statistics of the government hospital. That’s why the Municipal Corporation should draw attention to such a serious matter.