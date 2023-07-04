Surat: Donor distributed raincoats to 600 children of a school of Shiksha Samiti

With the help of donors, raincoats and foolscap notebooks have been distributed to 600 children studying in a school run by the Surat Municipal Corporation-run Municipal Primary Education Committee. Poor and middle class children used to be happy to have raincoats on rainy days and now even when it rains, they will come to school without getting wet and get education.

Poor and middle class children study in Surat Nagar Primary Education Committee’s school. The financial condition of the parents of many students studying in this school is very bad. Sometime back, teachers of a school in Dindoli installed solar panels in the house of a poor student who had no light to study during the night. This type of activity is encouraging the children studying in the education committee.

For the past few times, the number of students is increasing due to the improvement in the level of education in the education committee school and due to the efforts of the teachers and principal of the school, donors are also coming to the school. Raincoats and five notebooks were distributed to about 600 children by the Rotary Surat River Side Club during the monsoon this year, at Kavi Shri Ushanas School No. 318 in Palanpur area of ​​Rander Zone of Surat Municipality.

Poor and middle class students rarely get such facilities, so now students who get raincoats in monsoon are happy and their enthusiasm has increased.