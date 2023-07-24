Surat: Drug smuggling by sea busted, 9.590 kg of Afghani charas worth Rs 4.79 crore seized

Surat police busted a drug smuggling racket through sea route and seized 9.590 kg of high purity Afghani charas worth Rs 4.79 crore. Surat S.O.G. and PCB. The team has got great success under the campaign “Surat City Mein Nasha Nahi”. Not only this, drug peddlers are conspiring to secretly smuggle drugs into Surat through the sea route due to the stoppage of drug smuggling from other states through road-railways.

Ajaykumar Tomar (Surat, Police Commissioner) said that for the first time such a huge quantity of narcotic substance i.e. Charas has been seized from the sea coast of Surat. Not only this, there has been a great success in catching the conspiracy of Afghani drugs in Surat. Over the years, intensive patrolling of the coastal area was carried out by checking fishermen and landing points in the coastal area. Meanwhile, on the basis of information, it was found that some unknown person had hidden 9.590 kg of illegal charas by sea in a small yellow colored mini bag in the bushes on the banks of Hazira Sunwali beach for his economic benefit.

Surat Police Commissioner said that while inspecting the spot, the team of SOG and PCB found Afghani charas worth Rs 4.79 crore. The first case of charas smuggling by sea has come to light. 9 (nine) packages of charas packed in plastic airtight wrappers weighing more than one kg have been found. On top of which a bag of Afghanistan country in Arabic and a plastic wrapper written Afghan product has also been found. There has been a great success in catching high purity Afghani charas worth crores of rupees while stopping the business of drug smuggling being done by drug smugglers through the sea route.

He said that how such quantity of charas reached the sea coast of Suvali is still being investigated. Proper investigation has been initiated in coordination with ATS and other agencies. The FSL has given a preliminary opinion that the drug is “high quality Afghani charas”. A case under NDPS Act has been registered at Hazira police station.