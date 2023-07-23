Surat: Drug trade busted, batch of foreign liquor seized

In Surat, the Pandesara police have seized a huge quantity of liquor from Chhotahathi tempo and a residential house. The police have taken legal action by arresting a total of 6 people including the quantity of liquor.

Police seized Rs 11.34 lakh

In Surat, Pandesara police, based on information, raided the parking lot of KSB Olympia Complex located near Pandesara Kailash Chowk. A huge amount of liquor was seized by raiding a residential house near Chhotahathi Tempo and Brahmin Falia in Bhestan. Police raided both the places and seized liquor worth 8.6 lakhs, a small elephant tempo worth 2.50 lakhs, a moped, 4 mobile phones and a total of 11.34 lakhs.

police arrested 6

In this incident, the police have arrested Roki Lalchand Dhansingbhai Saluke, Mayur Lalchand Dhansingbhai Saluke, Prashant Shrikumar Horilal Mistry, Vipul Dadabhai Girase, Pyarichand alias Lokesh Shankarlal Baluram Prajapati and Rinkesh Jagdishbhai Maganbhai Patel and Sunny Hasmukhbhai Patel, who ordered the liquor, has been declared wanted and legal action has been taken.