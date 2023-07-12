Surat: Drunk driver of school bus met with an accident

A shocking case has come to the fore for the parents who send their children to school by paying thousands of rupees annually as school fees and bus fees. The accident took place when the bus driver of Radiant International School, Ugat in the city rammed into a car. After the accident, there was hue and cry among the 35 students aboard the bus. When the bus driver was stopped by the car driver, he was found to be drunk. Due to which the car driver immediately informed the police control, police reached the spot and took the bus driver into custody and further investigation.

student bus accident

Dinesh Magan Patel, who worked as a bus driver at Ugat’s Radiant International School, put the lives of over 35 students at risk. The driver of the school bus (GJ-05-BT-5521) Dinesh Patel left the school with the students. There was a lot of commotion near Dabholi Char Road when the bus driver hit a car passing through the road.

Driver found drunk when bus was stopped

After hitting the car from behind, the car driver immediately stopped the school bus and the driver, Dinesh Patel, was reprimanded. Meanwhile bus driver Dinesh Patel was also in for a shock as he was found under the influence of alcohol. There were more than 35 students in the bus. The car driver immediately informed the police about the incident as the locals were angry against the driver driving the bus under the influence of alcohol.