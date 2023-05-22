Surat: Due to canal overflow near Raghukul Market, water filled in Garnale.

A view of water-logging in Garnale near Raghukul Market in Ring Road area of ​​Surat has come to the fore. Everyone was surprised to see such a sight as if it had rained heavily in the city and the Garnala was filled with water.

Due to a crack in the canal passing through Garnala near Raghukul market, the canal water overflowed and came on the road. Everyone was stunned to see water on the road. The kind of conditions which were seen throughout the monsoon, are now being seen in the summer season. Pedestrians and drivers are finding it difficult to pass through one to two feet of water due to water logging on the road.

People troubled by knee-deep water

The scene that unfolded near Raghukul Garnala was mesmerizing. Garnala was seen overflowing with canal water in the hot sun and summer season. The corporation was informed about the canal overflow but till then the water was filled in the drain. Drivers were seen moving vehicles like monsoon. Some vehicles including rickshaws were stopped and it was their turn to push them out.