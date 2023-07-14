Surat: Due to sudden rain many places including Adajan were flooded.

Sudden heavy rains in Surat this afternoon led to water-logging at many places. Due to inundation of rainwater in many areas including Adajan Bhulka Bhawan, the drivers faced a lot of trouble. Congress alleges that the drainage system of Smart City Surat Smart Surat Municipal Corporation has failed.

The intensity of rain suddenly increased this afternoon amidst the possibility of rain in entire South Gujarat including Surat. Suddenly there was heavy rain in all the areas of Surat city. Due to this, many low-lying areas were flooded for some time. When it rained for about half an hour in the city, the posh area of ​​Adajan in front of Bhulka Bhawan school was flooded. The condition of the drivers worsened in this water. Increased trouble for two-wheeler drivers The Congress leader blamed the BJP rulers and the municipal system for this situation in Surat city. Congress has alleged that the drainage system of Surat Smart Surat Municipal Corporation has failed.

Water logging in light rain

Regarding water-logging, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Darshan Nayak said that whenever it rains for about half an hour in front of Bhulka Bhawan School in the posh area of ​​Adajan, this situation always arises. The officers and officials of the Municipal Corporation should come out of their AC chambers and inspect the place and solve it in the interest of the citizens of Surat city.