Surat: Due to the cyclone, there was a reversal in the weather of South Gujarat.

The effect of Cyclone ‘Biporjoy’ is visible in entire South Gujarat including Surat. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, some changes are being seen in the atmosphere. Due to the effect of the low pressure system, the administration has also advised the people living in the coastal areas to be cautious.

current seen in the sea

According to the forecast made by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a storm. The administration has issued an important warning to the people on the sea border in South Gujarat. Dumas and Suvali beaches have been closed for visitors by the administration due to the type of current seen in the sea. Many people in the city go to Dumas and Suvali beaches, but due to the storm threat, the authorities have decided to close the beaches.

there is a chance of rain

Wind speed has been observed in the coastal areas of South Gujarat including Surat city since morning. In Surat city also, people have got some respite from the heat due to wind blowing since this morning. Dark clouds are visible in the sky, due to which there are chances of rain. Although the Meteorological Department had already predicted that the effect of the cyclone would be less seen in South Gujarat. Looking at the current weather, there is a possibility of rain.